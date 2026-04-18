On 11 April 2026, I submitted a further notification to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra) concerning Professor Paul Kelly, Chief Medical Officer of Australia and Chair of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) during the COVID-19 period.

This notification seeks clarification of a specific and unresolved issue:

When a registered medical practitioner occupying a statutory public health leadership role publicly recommends vaccination as a condition of employment, what professional ethical obligations apply under the National Law, particularly in relation to the requirement that consent to medical intervention be voluntary?

This question goes to the core of medical ethics and the requirements set out in Good Medical Practice: A Code of Conduct for Doctors in Australia and The Australian Immunisation Handbook.

This post publishes the notification to Ahpra in full as part of the contemporaneous record, see below.

The notification and attachments are also publicly accessible in a bundled document here: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/notification-for-clarification-to-ahpra-re-paul-kelly-plus-attachments.pdf

Professor Paul Kelly – Notification

Request for Clarification of Professional Obligations in Public Health Leadership Context

To: Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra)

From: Elizabeth Hart – elizmhart@gmail.com

INTRODUCTORY CONTEXT

I write to make a notification to Ahpra concerning Professor Paul Kelly, a registered medical practitioner who, at the relevant time, was Chief Medical Officer of Australia and Chair of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC).

This notification builds upon a previous notification concerning Professor Kelly (Ref: 00531213), which was closed by Ahpra on 29 June 2023 under section 149(1)(b) of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (the National Law) on the basis that it related to the implementation of government policies. That notification, however, concerned the conduct of a registered medical practitioner and the application of professional standards in that context.

This notification concerns the professional obligations of a registered medical practitioner under the National Law when making public recommendations concerning a medical intervention, specifically where vaccination is proposed as a condition of employment.

This notification does not seek review of any government policy or its implementation. Rather, it seeks clarification of how the professional standards governing registered practitioners apply in such circumstances, particularly in relation to the requirement that consent to medical intervention be voluntary.

As the national regulator responsible for the professional standards of registered practitioners, Ahpra is the appropriate body to clarify how the Code of Conduct applies in these circumstances.

This notification is supported by contemporaneous correspondence raising these issues at the time with relevant regulatory, professional and policy authorities, as set out in the attached material, including Annexure A.

ISSUE FOR CLARIFICATION

When a registered medical practitioner occupying a statutory public health leadership role publicly recommends vaccination as a condition of employment, what professional ethical obligations apply under the National Law, particularly in relation to the requirement that consent to medical intervention be voluntary?

FACTUAL BACKGROUND AND SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

Professor Paul Kelly is a registered medical practitioner who, at the relevant time, was:

Chief Medical Officer of Australia

Chair of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC)

The following statements issued by the AHPPC in June 2021, under the chairmanship of Professor Kelly, set out the sequence of events.

AHPPC Statement - 4 June 2021

AHPPC stated:

“AHPPC does not recommend compulsory COVID-19 vaccines for aged care workers.”

The statement further provided:

“Mandating COVID-19 vaccination must balance the rights of an individual in the workplace against the public health benefits of vaccination at the time and must take into account any unintended consequences such as impacts on workforce availability and delivery of care to residential aged care residents.”

AHPPC Statement - 29 June 2021

AHPPC recommended:

“AHPPC recommends to National Cabinet that the residential aged care workforce be vaccinated against COVID-19, as a condition of working in a residential aged care facility, by 17 September 2021.”

The statement further noted:

“AHPPC notes that mandating vaccination for this cohort could have unintended consequences, including on the availability of the workforce, which in turn, could impact the quality and safety of resident care.”

Interval: Approximately three weeks

During this period:

the professional standards governing informed consent did not change

the requirement that consent be voluntary remained unchanged

This sequence shows that within a period of approximately three weeks, the AHPPC moved from not recommending compulsory vaccination, and explicitly recognising the need to balance individual rights and potential unintended consequences, to recommending compulsory vaccination as a condition of employment in residential aged care.

This recommendation was issued publicly by the AHPPC, chaired by Professor Kelly in his capacity as Chief Medical Officer, while he remained a registered medical practitioner subject to the Medical Board’s Code of Conduct.

RELEVANT PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS

Good Medical Practice: A Code of Conduct for Doctors in Australia (October 2020)

Section 4.5 provides:

“Informed consent is a person’s voluntary decision about medical care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved.”

The Australian Immunisation Handbook – Valid Consent

The Australian Immunisation Handbook states that valid consent:

“must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation.”

These statements reflect a consistent requirement that consent to medical intervention be voluntary. This requirement applies to all persons to whom medical intervention is proposed, including in circumstances where vaccination is proposed as a condition of employment, irrespective of the setting in which that proposal is made.

CENTRAL QUESTION OF PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS

A recommendation that vaccination be “a condition of working” introduces a material consequence for refusal – namely, loss of employment.

Such a consequence bears directly on whether consent to the medical intervention can properly be regarded as voluntary under established professional standards.

This raises a question as to how the requirement that consent be voluntary is to be understood where such recommendations are made by a registered medical practitioner acting in a public health leadership role, and where those recommendations have direct implications for the circumstances under which consent is obtained.

Registered practitioners remain bound by their professional obligations, including the requirement for valid voluntary informed consent, irrespective of external policy settings.

The issue raised is therefore not the validity or implementation of government policy, but how professional standards are to be applied and upheld where practitioner conduct occurs within, or contributes to, that policy context.

CONTEMPORANEOUS CORRESPONDENCE

On 4 June 2021, I sent an email to Professor Nicola Spurrier, Chief Public Health Officer of South Australia and a member of the AHPPC, raising concerns regarding coercion, informed consent, and contemporaneous reporting that the Prime Minister was seeking to overrule medical advice to impose mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for aged care workers. The Office of the Chief Medical Officer was included as a copied recipient. A copy of this email is attached.

Between the AHPPC statements of 4 June and 29 June 2021, on 8 June 2021, I sent a detailed email in similar terms to:

the Chair of the Medical Board of Australia

the Chair of the Ahpra Agency Management Committee

the Ahpra Chief Executive Officer

the Presidents of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP), and the Australian Medical Association (AMA)

The email was copied to a large number of recipients, including the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, senior health officials, and political decision-makers. It raised concerns about whether practitioners could properly obtain valid informed consent from patients before administering COVID-19 vaccination under conditions of pressure and coercion, and referred to the requirement in The Australian Immunisation Handbook that valid consent:

“must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation”

The email also identified emerging pressure on frontline workers, including aged care workers, to undergo COVID-19 vaccination, with the ABC reporting on 4 June 2021 that then Prime Minister Scott Morrison was seeking to impose compulsory vaccination despite earlier advice against this by “medical experts” (i.e. the AHPPC). I described this situation as “extremely serious”.

This correspondence demonstrates that:

the issue of coercion and its incompatibility with voluntary informed consent;

the ethical obligations of practitioners administering COVID-19 vaccination; and

the emerging policy direction toward mandated vaccination

were explicitly raised with relevant authorities during the period between the two AHPPC statements in June 2021. A copy of the 8 June 2021 email is attached.

I undertook further correspondence on this matter. In September 2021, Ahpra provided a substantive response confirming that:

“Practitioners have an obligation to obtain informed consent for treatment, including vaccination. Informed consent is a person’s voluntary decision about health care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved.”

This confirmation from Ahpra (see letter attached) reflects the same requirement set out in Good Medical Practice: A Code of Conduct for Doctors in Australia and The Australian Immunisation Handbook, and was provided during the period in which the events described above were occurring, without clarifying how this requirement was to be applied in circumstances where vaccination refusal carried penalties.

Over an extended period (2020–2024), the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (covid19vaccinerfi@health.gov.au) was included as an addressee on correspondence raising concerns regarding voluntary informed consent and related issues.

In addition to being copied on my correspondence in his capacity as Chief Medical Officer, Professor Kelly was directly contacted on multiple occasions, i.e. emails dated 19 October 2022, 14 April 2023, 6 May 2023, 11 July 2023, and 28 September 2023. Individual emails are attached.

A chronology of this correspondence, including both direct and copied communications to Professor Kelly, is provided at Annexure A.

SIGNIFICANCE OF CONTEMPORANEOUS NOTICE

The matters outlined above were not identified retrospectively. They were raised at the time, in writing, with the relevant regulatory bodies, professional organisations, senior health officials, and political decision-makers.

This raises a question as to how the professional standards governing voluntary informed consent are to be understood and applied when concerns regarding coercion and its ethical implications were explicitly brought to the attention of relevant regulatory bodies, professional organisations, senior health officials, and political decision-makers during the development of those policy settings.

AHPRA’S RESPONSE TO PRIOR NOTIFICATION (Ref: 00531213)

On 16 June 2023, I made a notification to Ahpra (attached) concerning Professor Paul Kelly’s conduct in his role as Chair of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.

By letter dated 29 June 2023 (attached), Ahpra advised that it was not able to progress the concerns under the National Law on the basis that they related to the implementation of government policies.

Ahpra further advised that concerns about information provided by Professor Kelly in his role as Chair of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee could be raised with the AHPPC directly, or with the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC).

In accordance with that advice, I contacted Professor Kelly directly, by emails dated 11 July 2023 and 28 September 2023 (attached), seeking a response to the issues raised.

No substantive response was received from Professor Kelly.

Ahpra advised that concerns could also be raised with the APSC. However, no clear or accessible mechanism was identified through which a member of the public could have such concerns considered by the APSC.

In those circumstances, I sought to make a public interest disclosure under the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 (PID Act), raising a complaint regarding Professor Kelly’s conduct on 9 October 2023. By letter dated 13 October 2023, Michelle Coffill of the APSC advised that the matter would not be accepted under this process and referred me to the Commonwealth Ombudsman’s Office. See email correspondence and APSC letter attached.

In practical terms, the pathways identified by Ahpra – namely contacting Professor Kelly and the APSC – did not result in my concerns being substantively addressed.

This notification is therefore made to seek clarification of the professional obligations of a registered medical practitioner as summarised below.

REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATION

In light of the professional standards set out above and the contemporaneous correspondence described, I respectfully request clarification from Ahpra as to the following:

1. Application of Professional Standards

Do the professional standards contained in Good Medical Practice: A Code of Conduct for Doctors in Australia apply to registered medical practitioners when acting in statutory public health leadership roles and making public recommendations concerning medical intervention?

2. Voluntariness of Consent

If those standards do apply, how is the requirement that consent be voluntary to be understood in circumstances where a registered medical practitioner publicly recommends that vaccination be a condition of employment?

For clarity, this request does not seek review of any government policy. It seeks clarification of the professional standards applicable to a registered medical practitioner under the National Law.

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher on medical ethics and vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

11 April 2026

ATTACHMENTS – due to upload limits, some documents are combined

1. Original notification to Ahpra re Professor Paul Kelly – 16 June 2023 and Ahpra response re Professor Paul Kelly notification – 29 June 2023

2. AHPPC Statement – 4 June 2021 and AHPPC Statement – 29 June 2021

3. Good Medical Practice: A Code of Conduct for Doctors in Australia (October 2020) – Informed consent extract and The Australian Immunisation Handbook – Valid consent extract

4. Email – 4 June 2021 – Coercive covid-19 injections in Australia – email to Nicola Spurrier – Chief Public Health Officer, SA Health

5. Email – 8 June 2021 – Coercive covid-19 injections in Australia – email to the Medical Board of Australia, AHPRA, RACGP, RACP, AMA (also included in Annexure A)

6. Ahpra response – 20 September 2021 - confirmation of informed consent obligations

7. Emails directly addressed to Professor Paul Kelly: (Also included in Annexure A)

19 October 2022 – Mandated Covid jabs – What is the scientific and medical justification for these mandated medical interventions?

14 April 2023 – Informed consent and mass population Covid-19 vaccination – considering Rogers v Whitaker

6 May 2023 – The destruction of voluntary informed consent in Australia under the guise of the ‘Covid emergency’

11 July 2023 – Re Notification to AHPRA re medical practitioner Paul Kelly, Chief Medical Officer of Australia and Chair of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) (AHPRA Ref. No. 00531213)

28 September 2023 – Mandatory Covid-19 vaccination – Why did CMO Paul Kelly capitulate to Scott Morrison and National Cabinet’s demand for mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for residential aged care workers?

8. Annexure A – Chronology of correspondence addressed and/or copied to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer( Professor Paul Kelly) (2020-2024)

9. Complaint to APSC re Professor Paul Kelly – email thread October 2023 and Response from APSC re Professor Paul Kelly complaint – letter dated 13 October 2023



