On 8 June 2021, I wrote to the Medical Board of Australia, Ahpra, and the leadership of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Royal Australasian College of Physicians and Australian Medical Association. The email raised concerns about whether valid voluntary informed consent could be obtained in the context of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout under conditions of increasing pressure. It also included my correspondence to then Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and to Professor Allen Cheng, who was influential on COVID-19 vaccination policy.

This correspondence was sent during a critical period in June 2021, between the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee’s advice against compulsory vaccination in aged care in early June, and its subsequent reversal later that month, when it recommended that vaccination become a condition of employment in aged care, see my earlier article:

From my 8 June 2021 email:

Dear Dr Tonkin, Ms Callister, Mr Fletcher, Dr Price, Professor Wilson and Dr Khorshid Registered health practitioners are in a seriously conflicted situation with the Morrison Government's current covid-19 injection rollout - are they properly obtaining 'informed consent' from their patients before injecting them with the experimental covid-19 injections?

In that email I asked:

Are people being given the opportunity to give their 'informed consent' before this medical intervention, considering the risks of SARS-CoV-2/covid-19 for their age group and health status? This must be considered in light of the criteria for valid consent in The Australian Immunisation Handbook, e.g. valid consent "can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person"; and, to be valid, consent "must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation".

As well as drawing directly on the requirements for valid consent set out in The Australian Immunisation Handbook, the email also quotes earlier advice I received personally from Ahpra in October 2017, confirming that practitioners must obtain informed consent before administering vaccination.

The email thread was widely circulated to senior officials, regulators, professional bodies, politicians, and scientific advisers, including the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (Paul Kelly, who was also Chair of the AHPPC). The full distribution list is included in the reproduced correspondence.

I share this contemporaneous correspondence as part of the record relevant to ongoing questions about the role of regulators and professional bodies during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The email thread is reproduced below in full, and is also accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/coercive-covid-19-injections-in-australia-medical-board-of-australia-ahpra-racgp-racp-ama.pdf

Email sent 8 June 2021

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Subject: Coercive covid-19 injections in Australia - email to the Medical Board of Australia, AHPRA, RACGP, RACP, AMA

To: <communications@ahpra.gov.au>, <racgp@racgp.org.au>, <racp@racp.edu.au>, <president@ama.com.au>

Cc: <chief.scientist@chiefscientist.gov.au>, <a.wilson@sydney.edu.au>, Marshall, Larry (Executive, Black Mountain) <larry.marshall@csiro.au>, PBAC <pbac@health.gov.au>, <Greg.Hunt.MP@aph.gov.au>, Kelly, Craig (MP) <craig.kelly.mp@aph.gov.au>, <A.Albanese.MP@aph.gov.au>, <mark.butler.mp@aph.gov.au>, Plibersek, Tanya (MP) <tanya.plibersek.mp@aph.gov.au>, <dunstan@parliament.sa.gov.au>, <ministerforhealth@sa.gov.au>, <laborleader@parliament.sa.gov.au>, Labor Shadow Health <ShadowHealth@parliament.sa.gov.au>, <bragg@parliament.sa.gov.au>, <James.Stevens.MP@aph.gov.au>, Hanson, Pauline (Senator) <senator.hanson@aph.gov.au>, <senator.roberts@aph.gov.au>, <senator.canavan@aph.gov.au>, <ElectorateOffice.Willoughby@parliament.nsw.gov.au>, <electorate.fanniebay@nt.gov.au>, <daniel.andrews@parliament.vic.gov.au>, Collignon, Peter (Health) <peter.collignon@act.gov.au>, Peter Collignon <collignon.peter@gmail.com>, <wa-government@dpc.wa.gov.au>, <Premier@ministerial.qld.gov.au>, BARR Reception <barr@act.gov.au>, <david.anderson@abc.net.au>, <j.shine@garvan.org.au>, <robert.clancy181@gmail.com>, Peter Doherty <pcd@unimelb.edu.au>, <senator.lambie@aph.gov.au>, <george.christensen.mp@aph.gov.au>, <michael.mccormack.mp@aph.gov.au>, <barnaby.joyce.mp@aph.gov.au>, <Brendan.Murphy@health.gov.au>, <covid19vaccinerfi@health.gov.au>, <christopher.blyth@uwa.edu.au>, Allen Cheng <Allen.Cheng@monash.edu>, <sue.macleman@mtpconnect.org.au>, <mark.sullivan@medicinesdevelopment.com>, <george.williams@unsw.edu.au>, <john.skerritt@health.gov.au>, <nicola.spurrier@flinders.edu.au>, ATAGI Secretariat <atagi.secretariat@health.gov.au>, Peter A. McCullough <PeterAMcCullough@gmail.com>, Nick Hudson <nick.hudson@pandata.org>, <libadm@liberal.org.au>, <media@liberal.org.au>

Please forward this email to the people addressed below.

For the attention of:

Dr Anne Tonkin, Chair, Medical Board of Australia

Ms Gill Callister PSM, Chair, Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) Agency Management Committee

Mr Martin Fletcher, CEO, AHPRA

Dr Karen Price, President, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP)

Professor John Wilson AM, President, Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP)

Dr Omar Khorshid, President, Australian Medical Association (AMA)

Dear Dr Tonkin, Ms Callister, Mr Fletcher, Dr Price, Professor Wilson and Dr Khorshid

Registered health practitioners are in a seriously conflicted situation with the Morrison Government’s current covid-19 injection rollout - are they properly obtaining ‘informed consent’ from their patients before injecting them with the experimental covid-19 injections?

AHPRA advises registered health practitioners that “Vaccination is a crucial part of the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many registered health practitioners will have a vital role in COVID-19 vaccination programs and in educating the public about the importance and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure high participation rates”. (AHPRA Position statement - Registered health practitioners and students and COVID-19 vaccination, 9 March 2021 - See copy attached.)

Dr Tonkin, Ms Callister, Mr Fletcher, Dr Price, Professor Wilson and Dr Khorshid, please see below my recent email to Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the covid-19 injection rollout currently underway by the Morrison Government and State Governments.

The rushed experimental covid-19 injection rollout must be subject to urgent review.

There must be a moratorium on the covid-19 injection rollout pending the conclusions of this review, which must be demonstrably independent and objective.

Please read my email to Mr Morrison very carefully, it includes reference to my recent email to Dr Fiona Godlee, Editor in Chief of The BMJ, questioning the ethics of doctors and policymakers who press people to have covid-19 injections when those people are not at serious risk of covid-19.

My email to Dr Godlee has now been published on the TrialSiteNews website, see: Why should people not at risk of covid-19 be pressed to have covid-19 injections? (See original email attached.)

Are people being given the opportunity to give their ‘informed consent’ before this medical intervention, considering the risks of SARS-CoV-2/covid-19 for their age group and health status? This must be considered in light of the criteria for valid consent in The Australian Immunisation Handbook, e.g. valid consent “can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person”; and, to be valid, consent “must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation”.

I raised the matter of informed consent with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) in September 2017, in regards to the No Jab, No Pay law.

Martin Fletcher, the CEO of AHPRA responded to me in October 2017, saying:

Good medical practice: A code of conduct for doctors in Australia provides guidance to medical practitioners. Informed consent is a key element of good medical practice. A medical practitioner must obtain informed consent before undertaking an examination or providing treatment, including providing vaccines. The immunisation legislation does not mandate vaccinations and consent is still required. The legislation explicitly provides for patients who cannot be immunised because of a medical contraindication. There is a process for reporting and managing adverse events following immunisation, with mandatory reporting requiring doctors to report certain events to their local health authority in most states and territories. (My emphasis.) (See letter from AHPRA attached.)

People aged 16-49 living in SA regional areas are being urged to have the covid-19 injections, with South Australia’s Chief Public Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier, saying “it is a great opportunity for younger South Australians living in regional SA to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated” - are these young people being given the opportunity to give their ‘informed consent’, i.e. considering risks and benefits relevant to their age and health status, before this medical intervention? (See SA Premier Steven Marshall’s media release: Nation leading move to boost SA’s regional vaccine rollout, 24 May 2021. (See copy attached.)

Similarly, many frontline workers, including healthcare professionals and aged care workers, are being pressured to have the covid-19 injections, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison lobbying “state and territory leaders to overrule medical experts’ advice and force aged care workers to get the coronavirus vaccine”, as reported recently by the ABC: Scott Morrison to use National Cabinet to lobby state governments to go against health advice on COVID vaccinations. (See copy attached.)

This is extremely serious.

Mr Morrison appears to be making it a personal campaign to mandate covid-19 injections for aged care workers.

But many of these aged care workers may be of an age and health status where they are not at serious risk of covid-19, because they may be able to mount their own effective immune response against SARS-CoV-2. If they are coerced into having covid-19 injections this may damage their own ability to naturally respond to SARS-CoV-2, with the intention of hooking them on covid-19 injections for life. This is seriously unethical.

Dr Tonkin, Ms Callister, Mr Fletcher, Dr Price, Professor Wilson and Dr Khorshid, I have no confidence in Prime Minister Scott Morrison, he is deeply conflicted in this matter.

Mr Morrison appears to have adopted a ‘zero covid’ strategy, and appears to be determined that everyone in Australia will have the experimental covid-19 injections.

Mr Morrison is the political architect of the No Jab, No Pay/No Play laws, he raised the bill for the Federal No Jab, No Pay law in 2015, while he was Social Services Minister. This was in response to an aggressive media campaign for coercive vaccination by the Murdoch media, particularly tabloids such as The Daily Telegraph, i.e. the No Jab, No Play media campaign run during 2013-2015. Malcolm Turnbull oversaw the implementation of the Federal Government’s No Jab, No Pay law in January 2016, while he was Prime Minister. State Governments’ No Jab, No Play laws subsequently followed.

Coercive vaccination lobby groups SAVN and Friends of Science in Medicine were also very active during the Murdoch media’s campaign, and members of these groups were very influential during the public Senate committee hearing re the No Jab, No Pay Bill, held in Brisbane, 2 November 2015.

The Murdoch media/News Corp Australia has a serious conflict of interest in that it is a corporate partner of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, which is involved in vaccine research, including now the vax4COVID Australian Covid Vaccine Alliance, along with the Doherty Institute, which published the modelling influencing Australia’s ‘suppression’ response to SARS-CoV-2, based on the controversial modelling out of Imperial College London, i.e. Neil Ferguson et al’s Reports 9 and 12.

The Murdoch media campaigned for the coercive No Jab, No Pay/No Play laws for children, a concept which threatens to be used to coerce adults to submit to covid-19 injections, as called for by CEPI Chair Jane Halton, a commissioner on the Prime Minister’s National COVID-19 Commission Advisory Board, in an article published on The Australian, i.e. Top adviser to Scott Morrison backs ‘no jab, no play’ for all, 18 May 2020. (See copy attached.)

In February this year, I asked Mr Morrison: “Is the coercive vaccination No Jab, No Pay Law for children, orchestrated by Murdoch tabloids and Australian politicians in 2015, now being adapted to coerce all Australians to submit to fast-tracked experimental coronavirus vaccination, e.g. No Jab, No Pay/No Play?” See my email to Mr Morrison: No Jab, No Pay/No Play - coercive vaccination in Australia - PM Scott Morrison and the Murdoch Media, 18 February 2021. (See copy attached.)

Is the conflicted Murdoch media/News Corp Australia directing Mr Morrison’s actions in this matter? The Murdoch media wields enormous power over politicians - for example former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd “has declared that Australian politicians are frightened of Rupert Murdoch - a fear that persisted when he was in the top job and subsided only when he left politics”. See: Kevin Rudd says Australian politicians ‘frightened’ of ‘Murdoch media beast’ in Senate inquiry, on The Guardian, 19 February 2021.

Dr Tonkin, Ms Callister, Mr Fletcher, Dr Price, Professor Wilson and Dr Khorshid, there must be urgent open and transparent debate on the rushed experimental covid-19 injection rollout, this situation is out of control.

The Prime Minister, State Premiers, other Federal and State ministers and politicians, and most importantly the medical and scientific experts providing advice to the Morrison and State Governments, must be held to account.

Again Dr Tonkin, Ms Callister, Mr Fletcher, Dr Price, Professor Wilson and Dr Khorshid, please think about this very carefully - if people experience adverse events after having covid-19 injections that AHPRA has pressed registered health practitioners to promote to their patients, this raises important ethical and liability issues.

It’s ‘on the record’ this matter has been brought to your attention. See my email to Scott Morrison, and also previous email to Professor Allen Cheng, in the email thread below.

Again, please read this email thread very carefully.

This email will be widely circulated to other parties, this is a matter of public interest.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

On Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com> wrote:

For the attention of: Mr Scott Morrison Prime Minister of Australia Leader of the Liberal Party of Australia Mr Morrison, it’s highly alarming the Morrison and State Governments are pressing experimental covid-19 injections on millions of people who are not at serious risk of covid-19. Today I’ve forwarded you my email to Dr Fiona Godlee, Editor in Chief of The BMJ, questioning the ethics of doctors and policymakers who press people to have covid-19 injections when those people are not at serious risk of covid-19. Mr Morrison, you must urgently revise your covid-19 injection rollout - Australians are not being properly informed about these experimental covid-19 injections, a term I generally prefer to use now as opposed to ‘vaccines’. I’m questioning the expertise and conflicts of interest of the people who are influencing the Morrison Government on this matter of taxpayer-funded vaccination policy. I still await your advice as to the names, qualifications/expertise, and any potential conflicts of interest of the people influencing the Morrison Government on the covid-19 situation and covid-19 injections, treatments, and preventatives. I also register my lack of confidence in Health Secretary Professor Brendan Murphy and Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly, the Chair and Deputy Chair respectively of the COVID-19 Vaccines and Treatments for Australia - Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group. I’ve raised this matter with other members of that COVID-19 group, i.e. Dr Cathy Foley, Australia’s Chief Scientist; Professor Andrew Wilson, Chair, Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee; and Dr Larry Marshall, Chief Executive, CSIRO, see my email: Challenging the rushed COVID-19 Vaccine rollout in Australia, 28 May 2021. Also see my email, below, sent to Professor Allen Cheng, a member of multiple influential groups, in January this year, where I note: “It appears you have no idea about the quality of immunity being provided by the coronavirus vaccine products, including if they will prevent transmission. Australians are being set up to be guinea pigs in a coronavirus vaccine clinical trial.” Health Minister Greg Hunt has admitted “The world is in the largest clinical trial, the largest global vaccination trial ever...”, in an interview with David Speers on ABC Insiders, 21 February 2021. Are Australians who are being pressured to have the fast-tracked experimental covid-19 injections, which are only ‘provisionally approved’ by the TGA, giving their ‘informed consent’ to participate in this global experiment? Health Secretary Brendan Murphy gave misleading information to the Australian public about the covid-19 injections on the ABC’s 7.30 program with Leigh Sales in February this year, assuring the public these injections have “gone through the normal, full range of regulatory approval for our vaccines...” when in fact these injections have only been given ‘provisional approval’ by the TGA. I challenged Brendan Murphy about his misleading advice to Australians, but he refuses to be accountable, see my email: COVID-19 vaccines are NOT fully approved by the TGA, 24 February 2021. I also raised this matter with ABC Managing Director David Anderson, but again no response. The taxpayer-funded ABC is worse than useless, failing utterly to provide critical analysis of vaccination policy. The TGA is now relying on manufacturers’ data and post-market assessment for further information on these covid-19 injections. ‘Post-market assessment’ indicates people being injected in the community are now part of the global clinical trials assessing these injections - again, have they given their informed consent to participate in this experiment, for instance in accordance with the Helsinki Declaration - ethical principles for medical research involving human subjects? In regards to objective and independent assessment of the covid-19 injections, most people are likely to be unaware the TGA is conflicted in that it is funded by industry, i.e. it is funded by those it is supposed to regulate - this conflict of interest undermines trust in the organisation which is responsible for evaluating the safety of vaccine products, and recording adverse events after vaccination/injection. Mr Morrison, I question if Australians are being properly informed about the risks of SARS-CoV-2/covid-19 for their age group and health status? Most people aren’t at serious risk with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it’s not likely to progress to serious disease, i.e. covid-19, for most people. Is this being made clear to people before they are injected, particularly young people? This must be considered in light of the criteria for valid consent in The Australian Immunisation Handbook, e.g. valid consent “can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person”; and, to be valid, consent “must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation”. Mr Morrison, in my email to Professor Cheng, below, I ask: “Is anyone thinking through the ethical issues of the rushed global coronavirus vaccination experiment?” I don’t think they are Mr Morrison, there appears to have been no thought given to the ethical issues. For instance, many people are unlikely to be aware the Morrison Government and other governments have given the ‘vaccine’ manufacturers protection from liability for their products, with an AstraZeneca representative, Ruud Dobber, saying “This is a unique situation where we as a company simply cannot take the risk if in...four years the vaccine is showing side effects”. So people will be left to bear the consequences of any ill-effects of the covid-19 injections. As seen with the swine flu jab narcolepsy cases in the UK, people have to struggle against the system to achieve some compensation for injuries. Mr Morrison, the grossly disproportionate and ill-targeted global response to SARS-CoV-2 has been wrong from the beginning, always misguidedly focused on ‘the vaccine’, while promising treatments for covid-19, and preventatives such as vitamin D, have been actively suppressed, apparently to facilitate the international Emergency Authorisations to create the multi-billion dollar global covid-19 injection market. Again Mr Morrison, you must urgently revise the Morrison Government’s covid-19 injection rollout, Australians are not being properly informed about the covid situation. Please see below my earlier email to Professor Allen Cheng. I request you give the matters raised in my emails your serious consideration, you are accountable. Sincerely Elizabeth Hart Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy ---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM

Subject: Coercive coronavirus vaccination in Australia

To: Allen Cheng <Allen.Cheng@monash.edu>

Cc: <Brendan.Murphy@health.gov.au>, <covid19vaccinerfi@health.gov.au>, <christopher.blyth@uwa.edu.au>, <chief.scientist@chiefscientist.gov.au>, Marshall, Larry (Executive, Black Mountain) <larry.marshall@csiro.au>, <a.wilson@sydney.edu.au>, <sue.macleman@mtpconnect.org.au>, <mark.sullivan@medicinesdevelopment.com>, ATAGI Secretariat <atagi.secretariat@health.gov.au>, PBAC <pbac@health.gov.au>

For the attention of: Professor Allen Cheng - Member of the COVID-19 Vaccines and Treatments for Australia - Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group - Chair of the TGA Advisory Committee on Vaccines (ACV) - Co-chair, Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) - Co-chair, ATAGI COVID-19 Working Group - Deputy Chief Health Officer of Victoria Dear Professor Cheng, it’s highly alarming that the Morrison government is gearing up to vaccinate ‘a large proportion of the population’, when there is so much uncertainty about experimental coronavirus vaccine products. In The Australian today[1], you say “if a large proportion of the population was vaccinated this year, it would allow an easing of restrictions even if it did not result in herd immunity in the short term”. You also say, “At this stage, we don’t really know exactly how long protection will last for...If we’re lucky, it may last years. But we need to be ready if it doesn’t last. If it only lasts for a year or shorter, then we need to work out what we’re going to do next about making sure that everyone has a better degree of protection”. Professor Cheng, your comments throughout the article in The Australian are riddled with uncertainties - are there any independent infectious diseases specialists in Australia who more comprehensively understand viruses and immunology? It appears you have no idea about the quality of immunity being provided by the coronavirus vaccine products, including if they will prevent transmission. Australians are being set up to be guinea pigs in a coronavirus vaccine clinical trial. Despite the constant flow of alarming reports in the mainstream media (including lurid COVID ‘case’ and death counters), which are in desperate need of critical analysis, it appears SARS-CoV-2 is not a serious risk for most people under the age of 70 years, and not necessarily a death sentence for those over 70 years. To interfere with the natural defences of people with experimental vaccine products, that may be pressed upon them at least every year, is highly questionable, particularly for people who are not in vulnerable categories. We have no idea of the long-term cumulative consequences of repeated coronavirus vaccination throughout life. People have a right to consider the risks and benefits of coronavirus vaccination, and to give their ‘informed consent’ to such a medical intervention. Consider for example the implications of the Montgomery case in the UK[2] in regards to patient autonomy and evaluating risk with a medical intervention. The Montgomery ruling “established that, rather than being a matter for clinical judgment to be assessed by professional medical opinion, a patient should be told whatever they want to know, not what the doctor thinks they should be told”. The Montgomery ruling has been hailed as “the most important UK judgment on informed consent for 30 years”, and I suggest it should also be considered before the administration of vaccine products. This also opens up to question the reliability and objectivity of recommendations for vaccine products on the taxpayer-funded schedule. There must be scrutiny of TGA, and ATAGI and PBAC processes supporting these recommendations, including consideration of conflicts of interest. Professor Cheng, why is there so much focus on vaccinating mass populations of people who are unlikely to be at serious risk of SARS-CoV-2, with fast-tracked experimental vaccine products, rather than finding effective preventatives and treatments for the vulnerable? I question whether mass vaccination is an appropriate response to SARS-CoV-2, this situation appears to me to have been very poorly considered. Is anyone thinking through the ethical issues of the rushed global coronavirus vaccination experiment? This is especially concerning with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian recently broaching “the possibility of barring those who decline the COVID-19 vaccine from government-run buildings, as well as permitting private venues to take similar measures”.[3] On what scientific basis is Gladys Berejiklian broaching this possibility of hindering Australians from participating freely in daily life? This draconian attitude goes along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s previous call for a COVID-19 vaccine to be “as mandatory as you can possibly make it”, with Morrison boasting “I was the minister that established ‘No jab, no play’, so my view on this is pretty clear”.[4] Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has also suggested “some sort of incentive” is needed for vaccination, looking “at specific things like not being able to go into restaurants, not being able to travel internationally, not being able to catch public transport or more broadly having what in the olden days would have been a yellow fever vaccination certificate...”.[5] And the Biosecurity Act 2015 looms with the threat of five years imprisonment and/or a $66,600 fine for people who refuse coronavirus vaccination.[6] To suggest putting in place coercive vaccination strategies in our liberal democracy, with vaccine products which are very questionable for the majority of the population, is a most serious matter. Over the past year we’ve already seen an appalling abuse of Federal and State emergency powers in Australia in the ill-targeted and disproportionate response to this virus. There’s an astonishing lack of transparency and accountability for the power being exerted over people in this country, e.g. lockdowns, testing, mask mandates, and potentially coercive vaccination. This is especially so in regard to unelected individuals, such as you Professor Cheng, who are wielding enormous power over the free movement and association of Australians. This includes members of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), and academics in the public health policy area. Many influential unelected individuals have conflicts of interest that are not being properly disclosed, e.g. associations with the vaccine industry. There is a historical lack of transparency for people influential on taxpayer-funded vaccination policy in Australia. People in Australia are being shut out of this important discussion on community health. My own local Federal and State representatives are useless on this matter, providing bland form letter responses if they deign to respond at all. To try and participate in public discussion we’re reliant on social media platforms and comments threads on mainstream media forums, with the constant threat of censorship. For instance I had to fight to have my comment published on the article featuring you in The Australian this morning.[1] Professor Cheng, this area of public health is a conflicted mess, it’s way past time for transparency and accountability. Sincerely Elizabeth Hart Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products conflicts of interest in vaccination policy. References: 1. Coronavirus: Double vaccine rollout in plan to defeat Covid. The Australian, 19 January 2021. 2. Montgomery and informed consent: where are we now? The BMJ, 12 May 2017. 3. NSW premier suggests those who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be barred from venues. SBS News, 18 January 2021. 4. Scott Morrison expects COVID-19 vaccine will be ‘as mandatory as you can possibly make it’. 3AW693 News Talk, 19 August 2020. 5. Could the coronavirus vaccine be mandatory in Australia? Experts say it’s possible. ABC News, 20 August 2020. 6. Elizabeth Hart BMJ rapid response - Five years imprisonment and/or a $66,600 fine for refusing coronavirus vaccination? The BMJ, 30 October 2020.

Acknowledgement: Graphic created with assistance from ChatGPT.